Raiders sign CB Duke Shelley

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Duke Shelley, the club announced Thursday.

Shelley, a 5-9, 176-pound cornerback joins the Raiders after stints with Chicago Bears (2019-21) and Minnesota Vikings (2022). Originally the Bears' sixth-round selection (205th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Shelley has appeared in 41 career games with 11 starts and totaled 80 tackles (58 solo), one interception and 12 passes defensed.

Last season, Shelley played in 11 games with five starts and set career highs in tackles (30), interceptions (one) and passes defensed (eight).