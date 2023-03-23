Raiders sign CB Duke Shelley

Mar 23, 2023 at 09:11 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Duke Shelley, the club announced Thursday.

Shelley, a 5-9, 176-pound cornerback joins the Raiders after stints with Chicago Bears (2019-21) and Minnesota Vikings (2022). Originally the Bears' sixth-round selection (205th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Shelley has appeared in 41 career games with 11 starts and totaled 80 tackles (58 solo), one interception and 12 passes defensed.

Last season, Shelley played in 11 games with five starts and set career highs in tackles (30), interceptions (one) and passes defensed (eight).

A native of Tucker, Ga., Shelley played collegiately at Kansas State, starting 37 games over his four-year career and recording 165 tackles, one sack, eight interceptions and 39 passes defensed. He finished his career tied for fourth in program history with two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

