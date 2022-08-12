Raiders sign CB Nate Brooks

Aug 12, 2022 at 02:08 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Brooks_thumb_081222

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Nate Brooks, the club announced Friday.

Brooks joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the Arizona Cardinals (2019 and 2022), Miami Dolphins (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2020-21) and Tennessee Titans (2021). He originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in four career games with two starts, totaling 10 tackles and two passes defensed.

A native of Whitehouse, Texas, Brooks was a four-year starter at North Texas, where he totaled 193 tackles, 10 interceptions, 29 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 48 games with 41 starts. He earned second-team All-Conference USA honors and was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award after totaling 67 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes defensed as a senior in 2018.

Additionally, the Raiders have placed CB Cre'Von LeBlanc on the Reserve/Injured List.

