Raiders sign CB Nate Brooks

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Nate Brooks, the club announced Friday.

Brooks joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the Arizona Cardinals (2019 and 2022), Miami Dolphins (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2020-21) and Tennessee Titans (2021). He originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in four career games with two starts, totaling 10 tackles and two passes defensed.

A native of Whitehouse, Texas, Brooks was a four-year starter at North Texas, where he totaled 193 tackles, 10 interceptions, 29 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 48 games with 41 starts. He earned second-team All-Conference USA honors and was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award after totaling 67 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes defensed as a senior in 2018.