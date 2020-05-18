Monday, May 18, 2020 01:34 PM

Raiders sign cornerback Prince Amukamara

prince-amukamara-main-051820
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Prince Amukamara, the team announced Monday. 

Amukamara enters his 10th season in the league and first with the Silver and Black, having spent the past three seasons (2017-19) with the Chicago Bears, while also spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) after five seasons with the New York Giants (2011-15). A first-round selection (19th overall) by the Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft, the 2012 Super Bowl XLVI champion has appeared in 113 contests with 99 starts over his career, tallying 477 tackles (417 solo), 10 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 78 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In postseason action, Amukamara has appeared in five contests and made one start with the Bears in 2018, compiling three tackles (two) and one pass defensed.

Last season, the 6-foot, 204-pound cornerback started in every appearance (15) for the second consecutive season. He logged 53 stops (44) and the second-most passes defensed (10) on the team, while also posting one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Over his three seasons with the Bears, Amukamara started in 42-of-44 games, totaling 167 stops (146), three interceptions, including one returned for a score and 29 passes defensed, marks that all ranked top-5 on the team during that span.

In his lone year with the Jaguars in 2016, he started in 12-of-14 contests and tallied 49 tackles (46) and ranked third on the team with six passes defensed.

Over his first five seasons with the Giants, Amukamara started in 45-of-55 career contests, recording 261 tackles (225), seven interceptions and 43 passes defensed, marks that once again each ranked in the top-5 on the team during his time with the franchise. He also added three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

A native of Glendale, Ariz., Amukamara played in 49 games with 31 starts over four seasons (2007-10) at Nebraska, posting 161 tackles, including six for loss, four sacks, five interceptions, 26 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2010, the team's top defensive player was a unanimous All-American selection and All-Big 12 Conference First Team honoree, while also collecting Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have Waived/Failed Physical CB Nick Nelson.

