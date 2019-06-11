Raiders sign Crockett and Langley; waive Dorleant and Meander

Jun 11, 2019 at 01:29 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Generic-2.jpg

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agents WR Montay Crockett and CB Isaiah Langley, the club announced Tuesday.

Crockett was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 184-pound wide receiver has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins. Crockett was elevated to the Jaguars' active roster prior to Week 17 of the 2017 campaign but did not appear in a game. While with Georgia Southern (2013-16), he appeared in 47 contests for and totaled 32 receptions for 535 yards and three touchdowns, adding 15 carries for 144 yards and two additional scores for the program.

Langley enters the NFL as an undrafted free agent after playing four years (2015-18) at USC, appearing 33 contests and tallying 105 tackles (79 solo), one interception and 13 passes defensed. As a senior in 2018, the 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback recorded a career-high 46 stops (36), adding his first career interception and six passes defensed.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived DB Makinton Dorleant and S Montrel Meander.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick DT Neil Farrell Jr.

Farrell Jr., a 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle from LSU was selected with the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Hunter Renfrow to multi-year extension

Renfrow, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has totaled 208 receptions for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign TE Jesper Horsted

Horsted joins the Raiders after spending his first three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

news

Raiders sign DL Tyler Lancaster

Lancaster joins the Raiders after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

news

Raiders sign WR Jordan Veasy

Veasy spent the 2021 season on the Houston Texans' practice squad and appeared in two contests.

news

Raiders add three free agents

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived C Brett Heggie and WR Tré Turner.

news

Raiders acquire QB Jarrett Stidham

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stidham has appeared in eight career games over his first two seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders acquire 2023 fifth-round draft pick from Falcons

As part of the trade, Las Vegas sent WR Bryan Edwards and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the 15 following undrafted free agents.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler

Butler, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, was selected with the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick RB Brittain Brown

Brown, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back out of UCLA, was selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising