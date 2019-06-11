Raiders sign Crockett and Langley; waive Dorleant and Meander

Crockett was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 184-pound wide receiver has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins. Crockett was elevated to the Jaguars' active roster prior to Week 17 of the 2017 campaign but did not appear in a game. While with Georgia Southern (2013-16), he appeared in 47 contests for and totaled 32 receptions for 535 yards and three touchdowns, adding 15 carries for 144 yards and two additional scores for the program.