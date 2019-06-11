Raiders sign Crockett and Langley; waive Dorleant and Meander

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agents WR Montay Crockett and CB Isaiah Langley, the club announced Tuesday.
Crockett was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 184-pound wide receiver has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins. Crockett was elevated to the Jaguars' active roster prior to Week 17 of the 2017 campaign but did not appear in a game. While with Georgia Southern (2013-16), he appeared in 47 contests for and totaled 32 receptions for 535 yards and three touchdowns, adding 15 carries for 144 yards and two additional scores for the program.
Langley enters the NFL as an undrafted free agent after playing four years (2015-18) at USC, appearing 33 contests and tallying 105 tackles (79 solo), one interception and 13 passes defensed. As a senior in 2018, the 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback recorded a career-high 46 stops (36), adding his first career interception and six passes defensed.
In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived DB Makinton Dorleant and S Montrel Meander.