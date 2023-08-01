Raiders sign LB Darius Harris and QB Chase Garbers

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents LB Darius Harris and QB Chase Garbers, the club announced Tuesday.

Harris, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound linebacker joins the Silver and Black after spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played in 28 games (six starts) and totaled 55 tackles (34 solo), 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed.

Garbers rejoins the Raiders after originally signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Last season, he spent 15 games on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for the final two games.