Raiders sign WR DeAndre Carter

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR DeAndre Carter, the club announced Thursday.

Carter joins the Raiders after playing last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he appeared in 17 games with seven starts and recorded a career-high 46 receptions for 538 yards (11.7 avg.) and three touchdowns. Carter also added 29 punt returns for 339 yards (11.7 avg.) and 26 kickoff returns for 497 yards (19.1 avg.), while his 11.7 yards per punt return ranked second in the NFL.

During his five-year career, Carter has also spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Houston Texans (2018-20), Chicago Bears (2020) and Washington Commanders (2021), playing in 77 games with 20 starts and totaling 104 receptions for 1,220 yards and six touchdowns. He has also added 108 punt returns for 1,062 yards (9.8 avg.) and 107 kickoff returns for 2,384 yards (22.3 avg.) and one touchdown. Since 2018, his 9.83 career punt return average ranks second best in the league over that span (min. 100 returns).