Raiders sign WR DeAndre Carter

Mar 30, 2023 at 01:26 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
DeAndreCarter_033023

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR DeAndre Carter, the club announced Thursday.

Carter joins the Raiders after playing last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he appeared in 17 games with seven starts and recorded a career-high 46 receptions for 538 yards (11.7 avg.) and three touchdowns. Carter also added 29 punt returns for 339 yards (11.7 avg.) and 26 kickoff returns for 497 yards (19.1 avg.), while his 11.7 yards per punt return ranked second in the NFL.

During his five-year career, Carter has also spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Houston Texans (2018-20), Chicago Bears (2020) and Washington Commanders (2021), playing in 77 games with 20 starts and totaling 104 receptions for 1,220 yards and six touchdowns. He has also added 108 punt returns for 1,062 yards (9.8 avg.) and 107 kickoff returns for 2,384 yards (22.3 avg.) and one touchdown. Since 2018, his 9.83 career punt return average ranks second best in the league over that span (min. 100 returns).

A native of San Jose, Calif., Carter played four seasons at Sacramento State (2011-14), earning FCS All-America honors from The Associated Press and was named first-team All-Big Sky Conference following his final season with the Hornets where he led all FCS receivers with 99 receptions for 1,321 yards (13.3 avg.) and 17 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Raiders re-sign G Alex Bars

Bars rejoins the Silver and Black after starting a career-high 14 games at guard last season.

news

Raiders sign DT John Jenkins

Jenkins enters his 11th season in the NFL and joins the Raiders after playing the past two seasons for the Miami Dolphins.

news

Raiders re-sign WR Keelan Cole Sr.

Cole, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2017, has appeared in 93 career games with 37 starts, totaling 197 receptions for 2,832 yards and 14 touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign CB Duke Shelley

Shelley, a 5-foot-9, 176-pound cornerback, joins the Raiders after stints with Chicago Bears (2019-21) and Minnesota Vikings (2022).

news

Raiders sign TE Austin Hooper

Last season, the two-time Pro Bowler played in 17 games with two starts for the Titans and recorded 41 receptions for 444 yards and two touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign CB David Long Jr.

Long has spent his first four years in the league with the Los Angeles Rams and has appeared in 52 games with 10 starts, totaling 75 tackles (66 solo), one interception and seven passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign WR Cam Sims

Sims joins the Raiders after spending his first five seasons with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 55 career games with 17 starts and recording 57 receptions for 804 yards with three touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign S Jaquan Johnson

Johnson joins the Raiders after playing four seasons for the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 60 career games with four starts and posting 39 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign TE O.J. Howard

Howard, a 6-foot-6, 251-pound tight end, joins the Raiders after one season with the Houston Texans.

news

Raiders sign DL Jordan Willis

Originally a third-round selection (73rd overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft, Willis joins the Raiders after playing the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers (2021-22).

news

Raiders re-sign G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

Since joining the Silver and Black in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 31 games with 20 starts.

Advertising