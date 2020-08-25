Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch

Aug 25, 2020 at 01:48 PM
Ryan Kang/AP Photo

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Sharif Finch,the club announced Tuesday.

Finch, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end, joins the Raiders having spent his first two seasons (2018-19) with the Tennessee Titans after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. While with the Titans, Finch appeared in 23 contests and made three starts, compiling 33 tackles (25 solo), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season, Finch appeared in eight contests and made three starts for the Titans before being waived ahead of Week 17. As a rookie in 2018, he appeared in 15 contests, collected 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

A native of Henrico, Va., Finch appeared in 53 games with 25 starts over five seasons at Temple. He ranks as the NCAA career leader with five punt blocks, while also posting 144 tackles, including 32 for loss, 14.5 sacks, two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, five forced fumbles and four fumbles recoveries including one that was also returned for a score. As a senior in 2017, Finch played in 13 contests with 12 starts and posted a team-leading and single-season career-high 8.5 sacks.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived DE Ade Aruna.

