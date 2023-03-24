Raiders sign DT John Jenkins

Jenkins enters his 11th season in the NFL and joins the Raiders after playing the past two seasons for the Miami Dolphins. Originally a third-round draft pick (82nd overall) by the New Orleans Saints of the 2013 NFL Draft, Jenkins has played in 116 career games with 30 starts for the Saints (2013-16), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017, 2020) and New York Giants (2018), totaling 212 tackles (112 solo), 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five postseason games and recorded eight tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.