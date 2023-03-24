Raiders sign DT John Jenkins

Mar 24, 2023 at 12:11 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT John Jenkins, the club announced Friday.

Jenkins enters his 11th season in the NFL and joins the Raiders after playing the past two seasons for the Miami Dolphins. Originally a third-round draft pick (82nd overall) by the New Orleans Saints of the 2013 NFL Draft, Jenkins has played in 116 career games with 30 starts for the Saints (2013-16), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017, 2020) and New York Giants (2018), totaling 212 tackles (112 solo), 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five postseason games and recorded eight tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

A native of Meriden, Conn., Jenkins played collegiately at Georgia (2011-12), appearing in 27 games with 18 starts and posting 78 tackles (36), four sacks, one interception, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. As a senior, Jenkins was named second team All-SEC.

