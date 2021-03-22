Raiders sign DL Darius Philon

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Darius Philon, the club announced Monday.

Philon, a 6-foot-1, 286-pound defensive lineman, joins the Raiders after spending the 2019 offseason with the Arizona Cardinals and four seasons (2015-18) with the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected by the team in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Philon has made 54 appearances with 19 starts, totaling 80 tackles (46 solo), 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.

In 2018, Philon appeared in all 16 games for the second consecutive year with a career-high 13 starts, totaling 33 tackles (19), four sacks and one forced fumble. He also appeared in the Chargers two postseason contests, recording two tackles.