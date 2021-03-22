Raiders sign DL Darius Philon

Mar 22, 2021 at 02:06 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Philon_Action_Signed_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Darius Philon, the club announced Monday.

Philon, a 6-foot-1, 286-pound defensive lineman, joins the Raiders after spending the 2019 offseason with the Arizona Cardinals and four seasons (2015-18) with the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected by the team in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Philon has made 54 appearances with 19 starts, totaling 80 tackles (46 solo), 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.

In 2018, Philon appeared in all 16 games for the second consecutive year with a career-high 13 starts, totaling 33 tackles (19), four sacks and one forced fumble. He also appeared in the Chargers two postseason contests, recording two tackles.

A native of Mobile, Ala., Philon played two seasons (2013-14) at Arkansas after redshirting in 2012. He finished with 92 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles and earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors as a senior in 2014.

Photos: New Raiders DL Darius Philon

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders defensive lineman Darius Philon.

DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
1 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
2 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
3 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
4 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Jacob Gonzalez/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
5 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
6 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
7 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
8 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
9 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
10 / 10

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign DL Matt Dickerson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Matt Dickerson, the club announced Monday.
news

Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins, the club announced Saturday.
news

Act Two of 'the greatness of Solomon Thomas' begins now

The former All-American Stanford standout is ready for a second chance in the Silver and Black.
news

Why John Brown is poised to make an immediate impact for the Silver and Black

The former Buffalo Bill feels he's found the right fit with the Raiders offense.
news

Quick Hits: Kenyan Drake says Gruden, Jacobs played a key role in his decision

After inking his contract, Drake spoke with reporters about his decision to join the Raiders, and why he feels like it's a strong fit.
news

Yannick Ngakoue shares his excitement to reunite with Bradley, Jefferson

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has experienced a lot of change within the past year, but now he's getting back to his roots.
news

Raiders re-sign LB Nicholas Morrow

The Silver and Black announced the news on Friday, among a flurry of free-agent moves.
news

Raiders re-sign RB Theo Riddick

The versatile running back is staying in Silver and Black, the team announced Friday.
news

Raiders sign RB Kenyan Drake

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Kenyan Drake, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders sign DT Solomon Thomas

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT Solomon Thomas, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders re-sign WR Zay Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed WR Zay Jones, the club announced Friday.
Advertising