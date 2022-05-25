Raiders sign DL Tyler Lancaster

Lancaster joins the Raiders after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2018-21). He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has appeared in 59 career games with 21 starts, recording 110 tackles (59 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five career postseason contests with four starts, recording eight tackles (five).