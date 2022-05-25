Raiders sign DL Tyler Lancaster

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DL Tyler Lancaster, the club announced Wednesday.
Lancaster joins the Raiders after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2018-21). He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has appeared in 59 career games with 21 starts, recording 110 tackles (59 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five career postseason contests with four starts, recording eight tackles (five).
In 2019, Lancaster set career highs in games started (10), sacks (1.5), forced fumbles (one) and fumble recoveries (one), while posting 30 tackles.
A native of Romeville, Ill., Lancaster played in 40 games with 39 starts over four seasons at Northwestern, compiling 101 tackles (46), 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles. As a senior, started all 13 games and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after recording 40 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.