Raiders sign DT Doug Costin and LB Isaac Darkangelo

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents DT Doug Costin and LB Isaac Darkangelo, the club announced Wednesday.

Costin originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, where he appeared in 12 games with nine starts and totaled 32 tackles (12 solo), three tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He spent the 2021 season on the Jaguars practice squad.

A native of West Chester, Pa., Costin played in 50 career games at Miami (Ohio) and posted 178 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He was named First-Team All-MAC as a senior in 2019.

Darkangelo is entering his rookie season in the NFL after playing two seasons at Illinois (2021-22). The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker was named All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior after playing in 13 games and leading the team with 71 tackles while adding 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.