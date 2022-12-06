Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko to active roster, sign LB Austin Calitro to practice squad

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DT Kyle Peko to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.

Peko has appeared in 24 career games with three starts since 2017, recording 26 tackles (15 solo), two tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. He was on the club's active roster during training camp and was activated from the practice squad for three contests this season, recording three tackles (one).

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released DT Kendal Vickers. Additionally, the Raiders have signed free agent LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad.