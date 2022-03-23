Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DT Kyle Peko, the club announced Tuesday.
Peko joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Tennessee Titans (2021), Denver Broncos (2016-21), Indianapolis Colts (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2018-19). The 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 21 games with three starts, recording 23 tackles (14 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble.
In 2021, Peko played in eight games with three starts for Tennessee, setting career highs with 10 tackles (seven), two sacks and one forced fumble.
A native of La Habra, Calif., Peko played one season at Oregon State (2015) after transferring from Cerritos Junior College. As a senior in 2015, Peko started all 12 games and recorded 45 tackles (24), two sacks and two passes defensed, earning honorable mention PAC-12 honors.
View photos of new Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko in action.