Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko

Mar 22, 2022 at 05:33 PM
Raiders Public Relations
Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DT Kyle Peko, the club announced Tuesday.

Peko joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Tennessee Titans (2021), Denver Broncos (2016-21), Indianapolis Colts (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2018-19). The 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 21 games with three starts, recording 23 tackles (14 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble. 

In 2021, Peko played in eight games with three starts for Tennessee, setting career highs with 10 tackles (seven), two sacks and one forced fumble.

A native of La Habra, Calif., Peko played one season at Oregon State (2015) after transferring from Cerritos Junior College. As a senior in 2015, Peko started all 12 games and recorded 45 tackles (24), two sacks and two passes defensed, earning honorable mention PAC-12 honors.

Photos: New Raiders DT Kyle Peko

View photos of new Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko in action.

DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
1 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
2 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
3 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

John Amis/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
4 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

David Dermer/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
5 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
6 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
7 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
8 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
9 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
DT Kyle Peko Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)
10 / 10

DT Kyle Peko

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2016–2018), Buffalo Bills (2018–2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Denver Broncos (2019–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
