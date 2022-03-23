Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DT Kyle Peko, the club announced Tuesday.

Peko joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Tennessee Titans (2021), Denver Broncos (2016-21), Indianapolis Colts (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2018-19). The 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 21 games with three starts, recording 23 tackles (14 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble.

In 2021, Peko played in eight games with three starts for Tennessee, setting career highs with 10 tackles (seven), two sacks and one forced fumble.