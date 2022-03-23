Raiders sign DT Vernon Butler

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT Vernon Butler, the club announced Wednesday.
Butler joins the Raiders after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2020-21) and Carolina Panthers (2016-19). The Panthers' 2016 first-round draft pick (30th overall) has appeared in 76 games with 19 starts over his career, recording 106 tackles (56 solo), eight sacks, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
In his two seasons with the Bills, Butler played in 24 games with 10 starts, totaling 29 tackles (11), one pass defensed and one forced fumble.
A native of Summit, Miss., Butler played in 48 games with 28 starts at Louisiana Tech, finishing his collegiate career with 170 tackles, five sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He earned All-Conference USA First Team honors as a senior in 2015 after posting 50 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
