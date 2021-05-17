Raiders sign fifth-round pick CB Nate Hobbs

Hobbs appeared in 39 games with 34 starts for the Fighting Illini from 2017-20, compiling 168 tackles (110 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2020, Hobbs was named a Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten Third Team selection and started five games, totaling 31 tackles (22), one interception and three passes defensed. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention from the media in 2019 after starting all 13 games at cornerback and recording 67 tackles (44), including 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception, 11 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.