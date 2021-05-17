Raiders sign fifth-round pick CB Nate Hobbs

May 17, 2021 at 04:45 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick CB Nate Hobbs, the club announced Monday.

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound physical cornerback out of Illinois, Hobbs was selected 167th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hobbs appeared in 39 games with 34 starts for the Fighting Illini from 2017-20, compiling 168 tackles (110 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2020, Hobbs was named a Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten Third Team selection and started five games, totaling 31 tackles (22), one interception and three passes defensed. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention from the media in 2019 after starting all 13 games at cornerback and recording 67 tackles (44), including 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception, 11 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Hobbs attended Louisville Male High School, where he was named a three-star prospect by Scout and ranked the No. 15 player in Kentucky by 247Sports.

