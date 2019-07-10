Raiders Sign First-Round Pick RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs, a 5-foot-10, 219-pound running back, was selected 24th overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. An elusive, hard-running ball carrier, Jacobs appeared in 42 contests during his time at Alabama (2016-18), helping the Crimson Tide capture the 2017 National Championship and earning Most Valuable Player honors in the contest. He totaled 251 carried for 1,491 yards (5.9 avg.) and added 16 scores, while tallying 48 receptions for 571 yards and one receiving touchdown. Jacobs was also an impressive returner, taking 19 kickoffs back for 514 yards, including one for a touchdown. His 28.6-yard kickoff return average ranks third in school annals.

In 2018, he totaled 15 scores, including 11 rushing, three receiving and one on special teams. His 11 rushing scores tied for seventh among the SEC and ranked third in the FBS among players with 120-or-fewer rushing attempts. He also tied for the team lead with 1,315 all-purpose yards on the season and tallied a 30.6-yard kickoff return average, the second-best single-season mark in Alabama history. Jacobs, a native of Tulsa, Okla., was also recognized by team coaches as a six-time Offensive Player of the Week and three-time Special Teams Player of the Week over his collegiate career.