Raiders Sign First-Round Pick RB Josh Jacobs

Jul 09, 2019 at 08:28 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick RB Josh Jacobs, the club announced Tuesday.

Jacobs, a 5-foot-10, 219-pound running back, was selected 24th overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. An elusive, hard-running ball carrier, Jacobs appeared in 42 contests during his time at Alabama (2016-18), helping the Crimson Tide capture the 2017 National Championship and earning Most Valuable Player honors in the contest. He totaled 251 carried for 1,491 yards (5.9 avg.) and added 16 scores, while tallying 48 receptions for 571 yards and one receiving touchdown. Jacobs was also an impressive returner, taking 19 kickoffs back for 514 yards, including one for a touchdown. His 28.6-yard kickoff return average ranks third in school annals.

In 2018, he totaled 15 scores, including 11 rushing, three receiving and one on special teams. His 11 rushing scores tied for seventh among the SEC and ranked third in the FBS among players with 120-or-fewer rushing attempts. He also tied for the team lead with 1,315 all-purpose yards on the season and tallied a 30.6-yard kickoff return average, the second-best single-season mark in Alabama history. Jacobs, a native of Tulsa, Okla., was also recognized by team coaches as a six-time Offensive Player of the Week and three-time Special Teams Player of the Week over his collegiate career.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Chris Jones

Jones enters his fourth NFL season and has spent time with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick DT Neil Farrell Jr.

Farrell Jr., a 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle from LSU was selected with the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Hunter Renfrow to multi-year extension

Renfrow, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has totaled 208 receptions for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign TE Jesper Horsted

Horsted joins the Raiders after spending his first three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

news

Raiders sign DL Tyler Lancaster

Lancaster joins the Raiders after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

news

Raiders sign WR Jordan Veasy

Veasy spent the 2021 season on the Houston Texans' practice squad and appeared in two contests.

news

Raiders add three free agents

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived C Brett Heggie and WR Tré Turner.

news

Raiders acquire QB Jarrett Stidham

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stidham has appeared in eight career games over his first two seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders acquire 2023 fifth-round draft pick from Falcons

As part of the trade, Las Vegas sent WR Bryan Edwards and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the 15 following undrafted free agents.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler

Butler, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, was selected with the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising