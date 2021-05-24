Raiders ink first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood

May 24, 2021 at 04:25 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick T Alex Leatherwood, the club announced Monday.

Leatherwood was the team's top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, being selected 17th overall. He was a two-time National Champion who played four seasons at Alabama from 2017-20. Over his career, he appeared in 48 games with 41 consecutive starts.

As a senior in 2020, the 6-foot-5, 312-pound versatile lineman was named the recipient of the 2020 Outland Trophy, given to the player recognized as the best interior offensive lineman in college. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and league coaches in 2020, while anchoring an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football.

A native of Pensacola, Fla., the versatile offensive lineman was a unanimous five-star recruit while attending Booker T. Washington High School and was widely considered a top-three offensive tackle prospect in the nation. Leatherwood was ranked by ESPN as No. 8 in the ESPN 300, while ranking him as the No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 3 overall player in Florida and No. 4 in the Southeast region. He participated in the Under Armour All-American Game, Nike's 2016 "The Opening" and the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.

Draft Pick: OL Alex Leatherwood

With the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
1 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
2 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
3 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
4 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
5 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Jeff Hanson/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
6 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
7 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Michael Woods/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
8 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
9 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
10 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
11 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
12 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
13 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
14 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
15 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Robert Sutton/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
16 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
17 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
18 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Robert Sutton/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
19 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Sam Craft/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
20 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
21 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
22 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
23 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
24 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
25 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Kent Gidley/University of Alabama Athletics
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
26 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
27 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
28 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
OL Alex Leatherwood First Round (17th overall) Alabama
29 / 29

OL Alex Leatherwood
First Round (17th overall)
Alabama

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders bring back OL Patrick Omameh

Omameh re-joins the Silver and Black as the veteran enters his ninth season in the NFL.
news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick CB Nate Hobbs

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound physical cornerback out of Illinois, Hobbs was selected 167th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick C Jimmy Morrissey

Morrissey, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound center out of Pittsburgh, was selected 230th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick S Tyree Gillespie

Gillespie was selected with the 143rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign WR Caleb Scott

Scott joins the Raiders having made stints over his first three seasons in the league with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.
news

Raiders sign ten undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the 10 following undrafted free agents, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders sign G Marquel Harrell

Harrell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Bills following the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign CB Casey Hayward Jr.

A versatile corner and defensive leader, Hayward Jr. joins the Silver and Black having spent his first nine years with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick

For the second time in two days, GM Mike Mayock used some draft capital to go get a safety.
news

Raiders sign TE Carson Williams

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black for his first NFL season.
news

Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas joins the Raiders after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020).
Advertising