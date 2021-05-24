Raiders ink first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick T Alex Leatherwood, the club announced Monday.

Leatherwood was the team's top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, being selected 17th overall. He was a two-time National Champion who played four seasons at Alabama from 2017-20. Over his career, he appeared in 48 games with 41 consecutive starts.

As a senior in 2020, the 6-foot-5, 312-pound versatile lineman was named the recipient of the 2020 Outland Trophy, given to the player recognized as the best interior offensive lineman in college. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and league coaches in 2020, while anchoring an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football.