Raiders sign fourth-round pick defensive end Maxx Crosby

May 02, 2019 at 03:06 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
maxx-crosby-main-050219
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Defensive end Maxx Crosby signs a contract with the Oakland Raiders in Alameda, Calif., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility.

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick DE Maxx Crosby, the club announced Thursday.

Crosby was selected with the 106th overall pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. A 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end, Crosby appeared in 37 contests during his career with Eastern Michigan, starting in all 24 games in his final two seasons with the school. Over his career, he totaled 162 tackles (73 solo), including 41 for loss, 20 sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, four passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Crosby's tackles for loss and sack total over his career both rank second in Eastern Michigan lore.

As a senior in 2018, he notched an All-MAC First Team honor, becoming just the third defensive player in school history to garner the accolade in consecutive seasons and just the fourth Eagle defender overall to earn the honor twice over their career. He started all 12 contests last season, compiling 70 stops (31), including 19 for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception returned for a score, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. A native of Colleyville, Texas, Crosby's 1.6 tackles for loss per game ranked as the seventh-best mark in the nation during his final campaign.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign WR Jordan Veasy

Veasy spent the 2021 season on the Houston Texans' practice squad and appeared in two contests.

news

Raiders add three free agents

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived C Brett Heggie and WR Tré Turner.

news

Raiders acquire QB Jarrett Stidham

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stidham has appeared in eight career games over his first two seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders acquire 2023 fifth-round draft pick from Falcons

As part of the trade, Las Vegas sent WR Bryan Edwards and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the 15 following undrafted free agents.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler

Butler, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, was selected with the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick RB Brittain Brown

Brown, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back out of UCLA, was selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick T Thayer Munford Jr.

Munford Jr., a 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive tackle out of Ohio State, was selected with the 238th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick G Dylan Parham

Parham, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle out of Memphis, was selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole

Cole enters his sixth NFL season and first with the Raiders after making stops with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Raiders sign LB Kenny Young

Young joins the Raiders after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams (2019-21) and Denver Broncos (2021).

news

Raiders sign QB Derek Carr to multi-year extension

The longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler and holds multiple franchise records including passing yards (31,700) and passing touchdowns (193).

Advertising