Raiders sign fourth-round pick defensive end Maxx Crosby

Crosby was selected with the 106th overall pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. A 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end, Crosby appeared in 37 contests during his career with Eastern Michigan, starting in all 24 games in his final two seasons with the school. Over his career, he totaled 162 tackles (73 solo), including 41 for loss, 20 sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, four passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Crosby's tackles for loss and sack total over his career both rank second in Eastern Michigan lore.

As a senior in 2018, he notched an All-MAC First Team honor, becoming just the third defensive player in school history to garner the accolade in consecutive seasons and just the fourth Eagle defender overall to earn the honor twice over their career. He started all 12 contests last season, compiling 70 stops (31), including 19 for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception returned for a score, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. A native of Colleyville, Texas, Crosby's 1.6 tackles for loss per game ranked as the seventh-best mark in the nation during his final campaign.