Raiders sign fourth-round pick S Tyree Gillespie

May 17, 2021 at 09:12 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick S Tyree Gillespie, the club announced Monday.

Gillespie was selected with the 143rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 207-pound safety played in 41 games during four seasons at Missouri. Over his career, Gillespie recorded 146 tackles (107 solo), including 6.5 for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

As a senior in 2020, Gillespie finished second among the secondary with 46 tackles, while adding four passes defended. A native of Ocala, Fla., Gillespie finished second on the team with season-high 50 tackles in 2019, adding one sack and seven passes defensed.

