Raiders sign fourth-round pick S Tyree Gillespie

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick S Tyree Gillespie, the club announced Monday.

Gillespie was selected with the 143rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 207-pound safety played in 41 games during four seasons at Missouri. Over his career, Gillespie recorded 146 tackles (107 solo), including 6.5 for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.