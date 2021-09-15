Raiders sign free agents Damion Square, Jordan Simmons

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents DT Damion Square and G Jordan Simmons, the club announced Wednesday.

Square originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The 6-foot-2, 293-pound defensive tackle has made stops with the Eagles (2013-14), Kansas City Chiefs (2014) and Los Angeles Chargers (2014-20). Square most recently spent a portion of the 2021 offseason with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints before signing to the Chicago Bears practice squad at the beginning of the season.

Simmons originally joined the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2017, where he spent the season on the club's practice squad before joining the Seattle Seahawks (2018-20). The 6-foot-4, 339-pound guard has appeared in 20 games with nine starts over his career.

Additionally, the club has signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad.

Clinton-Dix was a first-round selection (21st overall) by the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound safety has made stops with Green Bay (2014-18), Washington (2018) and Chicago (2019). He has appeared in 96 games with 90 starts over his career, recording 516 tackles (411 solo), 5.5 sacks, 16 interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 33 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.