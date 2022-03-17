Raiders sign FB Jakob Johnson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent FB Jakob Johnson, the club announced Thursday.

Johnson spent the past three years with the New England Patriots (2019-21) after joining the club as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, having spent time with the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League in 2018. Over his NFL career, Johnson has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts, recording 13 receptions for 83 yards with one touchdown.

In 2021, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound fullback played in all 17 games with six starts, totaling four receptions for 43 yards. Johnson's blocking helped pave the way for 124.4 rushing yards per game, which ranked eighth in the NFL.