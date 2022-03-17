Raiders sign FB Jakob Johnson

Mar 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent FB Jakob Johnson, the club announced Thursday.

Johnson spent the past three years with the New England Patriots (2019-21) after joining the club as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, having spent time with the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League in 2018. Over his NFL career, Johnson has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts, recording 13 receptions for 83 yards with one touchdown.

In 2021, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound fullback played in all 17 games with six starts, totaling four receptions for 43 yards. Johnson's blocking helped pave the way for 124.4 rushing yards per game, which ranked eighth in the NFL. 

A native of Stuttgart, Germany, Johnson played four seasons at Tennessee (2014-17). Beginning his collegiate career as a linebacker before transitioning to tight end as a sophomore, Johnson appeared in 47 games, recording three receptions for 23 yards, 24 tackles on defense and two kickoff returns for 25 yards.

Photos: New Raiders FB Jakob Johnson

View photos of new Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson in action. Over 37 games, Johnson has 13 catches for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Advertising