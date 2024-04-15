Raiders sign G Cody Whitehair

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed G Cody Whitehair, the club announced Monday.
Whitehair, a 6-foot-3, 316-pound offensive lineman, joins the Raiders after spending the last eight seasons (2016-23) with the Bears, after originally being selected by Chicago in the second round (56th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Whitehair has appeared in 124 career games with 118 starts (61 at center, 54 at left guard and three at right guard). He started 71 consecutive regular season games to begin his career and was named to the 2016 PFWA All-Rookie team and 2018 Pro Bowl.
A native of Kearney, Neb., Whitehair played four seasons at Kansas State (2012-15) where he was a four-time All-Big 12 honoree and started 51-of-52 career games, including 41 consecutive starts. During his college career, he helped the Wildcats accumulate a 34-18 record, a Big-12 Championship in 2012 and four-straight bowl appearances.
