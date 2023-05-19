Raiders sign G Greg Van Roten

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent G Greg Van Roten, the club announced Friday.

Van Roten joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills (2022), where he appeared in 16 games with four starts at center. Van Roten entered the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers (2012-13) and has played for the Carolina Panthers (2017-19) and New York Jets (2020-21).

The eight-year veteran lineman has appeared in 93 career games with 54 starts. Van Roten played in all 17 games for the Jets in 2021, starting 10 contests at guard. He started all 27 games he appeared in for the Panthers from 2018-19, playing both guard and center.