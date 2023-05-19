Raiders sign G Greg Van Roten

May 19, 2023 at 01:29 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
GregVanRoten_thumb_051823

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent G Greg Van Roten, the club announced Friday.

Van Roten joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills (2022), where he appeared in 16 games with four starts at center. Van Roten entered the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers (2012-13) and has played for the Carolina Panthers (2017-19) and New York Jets (2020-21).

The eight-year veteran lineman has appeared in 93 career games with 54 starts. Van Roten played in all 17 games for the Jets in 2021, starting 10 contests at guard. He started all 27 games he appeared in for the Panthers from 2018-19, playing both guard and center.

A native of Mineola, N.Y., Van Roten spent four years at Penn (2008-11) and was named a first-team All-Ivy selection as a senior. He started all 30 games for the Quakers during his final three collegiate seasons.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced four additions to the coaching staff for the team's 2023 mandatory minicamp and training camp as part of the NFL's fellowship program.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Kristian Wilkerson

Wilkerson spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots.

news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

10 UDFAs and one international player have been added to the Silver and Black's roster ahead of rookie minicamp.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona State was selected with the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Christopher Smith II

In 2022, Smith recorded career highs for the National Champion Bulldogs with 61 tackles, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign sixth-round pick LB Amari Burney

Burney was the only player in the SEC in 2022 with two interceptions and four sacks.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick QB Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Purdue, was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Tre Tucker

A four-year player at Cincinnati, Tucker played in 50 games with 11 starts and totaled 112 receptions for 1,433 yards (12.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer, now entering his 15th year in the NFL, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

Latest Content

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Jim Brown

May 19, 2023

A dominant figure both on and off the field, Jim was a football and civil rights icon who promoted positive change in our world.

news

Raiders sign G Greg Van Roten

May 19, 2023

Van Roten joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills (2022), where he appeared in 16 games with four starts at center.

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 19, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for exclusive photos from the third week of Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program.

audio

Voice of the Raiders, Jason Horowitz, breaks down the Silver and Black's offseason moves | UFR

May 18, 2023

KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick talks with Jason Horowitz to evaluate the Raiders' 2023 draft selections, additions made in free agency and more.

news

How Sandra Douglass Morgan learned the value of integrity and education through her mother, a first-generation Korean American

May 18, 2023

In recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Douglass Morgan shares the story of her mother fighting prejudice to provide "the opportunity to be able to strive for my dreams."

gallery

Photos: Raiders host a Prospect Camp at Legacy High School

May 17, 2023

A Raiders Prospect Camp was held at Legacy High School where prospective middle school athletes meet and work with potential future high school coaches and teammates.

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 17, 2023

View photos from the third week of Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

May 17, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced four additions to the coaching staff for the team's 2023 mandatory minicamp and training camp as part of the NFL's fellowship program.

gallery

Photos: Raiderettes hold preliminary auditions for the 2023 season

May 16, 2023

Take an exclusive look at the preliminary round of the 2023 Raiderettes Auditions at Allegiant Stadium.

audio

Coming out of Notre Dame, Mike Golic Sr. has high hopes for rookie tight end Michael Mayer | RPN

May 16, 2023

Raider Nation Radio's Q Myers is joined by DraftKings' sports analyst Mike Golic Sr. to discuss the Raiders' draft picks and how they can make an immediate impact in 2023.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host a Prospect Camp at Las Vegas High School

May 15, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted a Raiders Prospect Camp at Las Vegas High School so that prospective middle school athletes may meet and work with their future high school coaches and teammates.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

May 15, 2023

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

View All
Advertising