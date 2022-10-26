Raiders sign T Jackson Barton to active roster

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed T Jackson Barton to the active roster and re-signed DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

Barton began the season on the team's active roster and appeared in two games before rejoining the Raiders' practice squad in Week 5. The 6-foot-7, 302-pound offensive tackle originally joined the Raiders in 2021 and has appeared in four career games, all with the Silver and Black.

Peko has appeared in 21 career games with three starts since 2016, recording 23 tackles (14), two sacks and one forced fumble. He was with the club during training camp and appeared on the team's practice squad for one contest this season.