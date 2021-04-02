Raiders sign Kolton Miller to multi-year extension

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed T Kolton Miller to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.

Miller, 25, was the team's first pick (15th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft and has started in all 46 appearances for the Silver and Black since his rookie season.

The athletic, 6-foot-8, 325-pound tackle out of UCLA started in 14 games during the 2020 campaign, helping the Raiders rank eighth in the NFL in total offense, averaging 383.3 yards per game, while finishing 10th in the league in fewest sacks allowed (28). Miller also paved the way for RB Josh Jacobs to become the first running back in franchise history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons, and blocked for QB Derek Carr as he set career marks in passing yards (4,103) and passer rating (101.4).

Miller started all 32 games over his first two seasons (2018-19) in the NFL. He helped anchor an offensive line that ranked eighth in the NFL in sacks allowed (29) in 2019. As a rookie in 2018, Miller started in all 16 contests to become one of just 16 Raiders rookies to start every game since the AFL-NFL merger.