Raiders sign LB Blake Martinez to active roster, sign WR Albert Wilson to practice squad

Oct 07, 2022 at 01:29 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Martinez_thumb_100722

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LB Blake Martinez to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Friday.

Martinez joins the Raiders after spending the last two seasons (2020-21) with the New York Giants. He was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round (131st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft and played four seasons (2016-19) with the club.

Over his six-year career, he has appeared in 80 games with 76 starts, totaling 680 tackles (423 solo), 39 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four interceptions, 22 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

In his first season with the Giants in 2020, Martinez started all 16 games and ranked third in the NFL with 151 tackles (86), while adding nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Since entering the NFL in 2016, his 680 tackles rank fourth-most among all defensive players during that span.

A native of Tucson, Ari., Martinez played collegiately at Stanford from 2012-15 and helped the Cardinal make four-straight bowl appearances and win three Pac-12 titles. As a senior in 2015, he was named third-team All-America and first-team Pac-12 by the Associated Press.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived WR Tyron Johnson and placed T Justin Herron on the Reserve/Injured List.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed WR Albert Wilson to the practice squad. Wilson has played in 89 career games with 38 starts between the Chiefs and Dolphins, recording 218 receptions for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns in addition to 27 carries for 160 rushing yards and one touchdown.

