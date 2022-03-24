Raiders sign LB Jayon Brown

Mar 24, 2022 at 04:04 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jayon Brown, the club announced Thursday.

Brown joins the Silver and Black after spending the past five seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2017-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 226-pound linebacker has appeared in 66 games with 39 starts, recording 382 tackles (248 solo), 9.5 sacks, four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 28 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. 

In 2021, Brown played in 10 games with six starts, totaling 55 tackles (35), one interception and two passes defensed.

A native of Long Beach, Calif., Brown played four seasons at UCLA (2013-16), appearing in 49 games with 21 starts. During his collegiate career, he totaled 220 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

Photos: New Raiders LB Jayon Brown

View photos of new Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown in action.

LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
1 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
2 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

John Amis/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
3 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

James Kenney/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
4 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

John Bazemore/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
5 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Ben Margot/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
6 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
7 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
8 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Jim Mone/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
9 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
10 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
11 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Joe Howell/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
12 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Wade Payne/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
13 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
14 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
LB Jayon Brown Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)
15 / 15

LB Jayon Brown
Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2017-2021)

Wade Payne/Associated Press
Advertising