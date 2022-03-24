Raiders sign LB Jayon Brown

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jayon Brown, the club announced Thursday.
Brown joins the Silver and Black after spending the past five seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2017-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 226-pound linebacker has appeared in 66 games with 39 starts, recording 382 tackles (248 solo), 9.5 sacks, four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 28 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
In 2021, Brown played in 10 games with six starts, totaling 55 tackles (35), one interception and two passes defensed.
A native of Long Beach, Calif., Brown played four seasons at UCLA (2013-16), appearing in 49 games with 21 starts. During his collegiate career, he totaled 220 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.
