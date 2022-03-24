Raiders sign LB Jayon Brown

Brown joins the Silver and Black after spending the past five seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2017-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 226-pound linebacker has appeared in 66 games with 39 starts, recording 382 tackles (248 solo), 9.5 sacks, four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 28 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.