Raiders sign LB Kyler Fackrell

Mar 21, 2022 at 03:29 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Kyler Fackrell, the club announced Monday.

Fackrell joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2021), New York Giants (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2016-19), who originally selected him in the third round (88th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker has appeared in 86 games with 19 starts over his career, totaling 143 tackles (99 solo), 23.5 sacks, one interception which was returned for a touchdown, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. 

In 2021, Fackrell played in 13 games with one start in his lone season with the Chargers, recording 16 tackles (11), three sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. 

A native of Mesa, Ari., Fackrell started all 41 of his career games at Utah State (2011-15), registering 253 tackles (104), 12 sacks, four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He was a three-time all-conference selection and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award as a senior in 2015.

Photos: New Raiders LB Kyler Fackrell

View photos of new Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell in action. Over 86 games, Fackrell has 162 tackles, 23.5 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one interception.

