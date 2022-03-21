Raiders sign LB Kyler Fackrell

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Kyler Fackrell, the club announced Monday.

Fackrell joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2021), New York Giants (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2016-19), who originally selected him in the third round (88th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker has appeared in 86 games with 19 starts over his career, totaling 143 tackles (99 solo), 23.5 sacks, one interception which was returned for a touchdown, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2021, Fackrell played in 13 games with one start in his lone season with the Chargers, recording 16 tackles (11), three sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.