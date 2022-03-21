Raiders sign LB Micah Kiser

Mar 21, 2022 at 01:46 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Micah Kiser, the club announced Monday.

Kiser joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Denver Broncos (2021) and Los Angeles Rams (2018-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Kiser has appeared in 36 games with 11 starts, recording 94 tackles (51 solo), three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In 2021, the 6-foot, 244-pound linebacker split time with the Rams and Broncos, appearing in 11 games with two starts and totaling 17 tackles.

A native of Baltimore, Md., Kiser played four seasons at Virginia (2014-17), appearing in 49 games. Kiser finished his collegiate career ranked fifth all-time in school history with 411 career tackles.

Photos: New Raiders LB Micah Kiser

View photos of new Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser in action.

