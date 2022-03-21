Raiders sign LB Micah Kiser

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Micah Kiser, the club announced Monday.

Kiser joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Denver Broncos (2021) and Los Angeles Rams (2018-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Kiser has appeared in 36 games with 11 starts, recording 94 tackles (51 solo), three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In 2021, the 6-foot, 244-pound linebacker split time with the Rams and Broncos, appearing in 11 games with two starts and totaling 17 tackles.