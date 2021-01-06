Raiders sign Liam McCullough to Reserve/Future contract

Jan 06, 2021 at 01:53 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
liam-v2-release-1621-main-thumb

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LS Liam McCullough to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Wednesday.

McCullough, a 6-foot-2, 237-pound long snapper out of Ohio State was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2020, where he spent a portion of the offseason with the club. McCullough played four years for the Buckeyes, serving as the primary long snapper and handling snapping duties in 54-of-55 games during his collegiate career, missing just one game due to illness. McCullough was successful on 577 consecutive snaps.

As a senior in college, the Columbus, Ohio, native played in all 14 games to match a career high. McCullough was also a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, an honor presented annually to the nation's top long-snapper.

