Raiders sign Liam McCullough to Reserve/Future contract

McCullough, a 6-foot-2, 237-pound long snapper out of Ohio State was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2020, where he spent a portion of the offseason with the club. McCullough played four years for the Buckeyes, serving as the primary long snapper and handling snapping duties in 54-of-55 games during his collegiate career, missing just one game due to illness. McCullough was successful on 577 consecutive snaps.