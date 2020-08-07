Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Bryce Hager, the club announced Friday.

Hager, a 6-foot-1, 237-pound linebacker, enters his first season with the Silver and Black after spending his first five years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams (2015-19). Originally a seventh-round (224th overall) draft selection by the Rams in 2015, Hager has appeared in 69 contests and made five starts over his career, compiling 31 tackles (18 solo), one sack, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In postseason action, Hager has appeared in four contests and logged one tackle.

In his final season with the Rams in 2019, Hager appeared in five contests while making four starts before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List ahead of Week 11 for the remainder of the season. Hager appeared in all 16 contests over his first four years as a valuable member of the special teams unit while also contributing on defense.