Friday, Aug 07, 2020 01:51 PM

Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
hager-thumbnail-release-main
Joe Robbins/AP Photo

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Bryce Hager, the club announced Friday.

Hager, a 6-foot-1, 237-pound linebacker, enters his first season with the Silver and Black after spending his first five years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams (2015-19). Originally a seventh-round (224th overall) draft selection by the Rams in 2015, Hager has appeared in 69 contests and made five starts over his career, compiling 31 tackles (18 solo), one sack, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In postseason action, Hager has appeared in four contests and logged one tackle.

In his final season with the Rams in 2019, Hager appeared in five contests while making four starts before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List ahead of Week 11 for the remainder of the season. Hager appeared in all 16 contests over his first four years as a valuable member of the special teams unit while also contributing on defense.

A native of Austin, Texas, Hager was an All-American linebacker and three-time All-Big 12 honoree while at Baylor. Over his four-year (2011-14) career, Hager made 322 stops, including 24 for loss, seven sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

Related Content

Raiders sign running back Jeremy Hill
news

Raiders sign running back Jeremy Hill

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Jeremy Hill, the club announced Monday.
Raiders acquire conditional draft pick
news

Raiders acquire conditional draft pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a conditional draft pick via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce transactions - 08.03.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 08.03.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce PUP and NFI list
news

Raiders announce PUP and NFI list

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Tuesday. Both players count towards the 90-man roster.
Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos
news

Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed G Jordan Roos via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday.
Raiders sign all seven 2020 draft picks
news

Raiders sign all seven 2020 draft picks

The Las Vegas Raiders signed all seven of their 2020 draft picks, the team announced Saturday.
Raiders sign fourth-round pick G John Simpson
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick G John Simpson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick G John Simpson, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign third-round pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr., the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign first-round pick WR Henry Ruggs III
news

Raiders sign first-round pick WR Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick WR Henry Ruggs III, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign third-round pick WR Bryan Edwards
news

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Bryan Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick WR Bryan Edwards, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Amik Robertson
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Amik Robertson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick CB Amik Robertson, the club announced Saturday.

Advertising