Raiders sign LB Kenny Young

May 09, 2022 at 01:22 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
KennyYoung_thumb_050922

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Kenny Young, the club announced Monday.

Young, a 6-1, 235-pound linebacker, joins the Raiders after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams (2019-21) and Denver Broncos (2021). Originally a fourth-round selection (122nd overall) by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, Young has appeared in 59 career games with 25 starts, totaling 186 tackles (119 solo), 5.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Young, who was acquired by the Broncos via trade last season, started all 13 games played with the Rams and Broncos, recording 75 tackles (41), two sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Additionally, the Raiders have released LB Justin March. March, a 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker, has appeared in 61 games with five starts over his six-year career, recording 29 tackles (20) and three passes defensed.

