Raiders sign LB Robert Spillane 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent LB Robert Spillane, the club announced Thursday.

Spillane joins the Silver and Black after spending the last three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-21) and has played in 52 career games with 16 starts, totaling 166 tackles (111 solo), eight passes defensed, three sacks, one interception returned for a TD and one fumble recovery, while adding 25 stops on special teams.

In 2022, Spillane played in 16 games with five starts and registered career highs in tackles (77), tackles for loss (four) and passes defensed (four).