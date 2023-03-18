Raiders sign LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Bobenmoyer joins the Raiders after playing three seasons for the Denver Broncos, seeing action in 46 career games and posting 11 special teams tackles (six solo) with one fumble recovery. Last season, Bobenmoyer played in 13 games and tied a career high with four tackles (two). He appeared in all 17 regular season games in 2021 and all 16 regular-season games as a rookie in 2020.