Raiders sign Marcell Ateman; release J.J. Nelson

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed WR Marcell Ateman to the active roster, the club announced Thursday.
Ateman, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver, re-joins the active roster after spending the first four weeks on the team's practice squad and playing in the Raiders Week 5 matchup vs. Chicago in London. Originally selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Ateman appeared in seven contests and made six starts as a rookie last year, compiling 15 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR J.J. Nelson.
Additionally, the Raiders have signed G Lester Cotton Sr. to the team's practice squad.
Cotton Sr., a 6-foot-4, 335-pound undrafted offensive lineman out of Alabama, played four years for the Crimson Tide, starting 28 games for the program, making 10 at left guard and 18 at right guard.