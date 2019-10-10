Raiders sign Marcell Ateman; release J.J. Nelson

Ateman, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver, re-joins the active roster after spending the first four weeks on the team's practice squad and playing in the Raiders Week 5 matchup vs. Chicago in London. Originally selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Ateman appeared in seven contests and made six starts as a rookie last year, compiling 15 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.