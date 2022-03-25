Raiders sign OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Mar 25, 2022 at 02:14 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
JermaineEluemunor_thumb_032522

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent OL Jermaine Eluemunor, the club announced Friday.

Eluemunor rejoins the Raiders, having spent the 2021 season with the club after stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Miami Dolphins (2021), New England Patriots (2019-20) and Baltimore Ravens (2017-18). Originally a fifth round (159th overall) selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Eluemunor has appeared in 53 games with 14 starts over his career.

In 2021, the 6-foot-4, 345-pound offensive lineman played in 14 games with three starts for the Silver and Black.

A native of London, England, Eluemunor played three seasons at Texas A&M (2014-16) after transferring from Lackawanna College (2012-13). He appeared in 25 games with 12 starts for Texas A&M, playing at both tackle and guard.

