Raiders sign QB Garrett Gilbert

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent QB Garrett Gilbert, the club announced Monday.

Gilbert, a 6-foot-4, 221-pound quarterback, joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Washington Football Team (2021), New England Patriots (2014-15, 2021), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2017-18), Raiders (2015-16), Detroit Lions (2015) and St. Louis Rams (2014). Over his career, Gilbert has appeared in eight games with two starts, completing 43-of-75 attempts for 477 yards with one touchdown against one interception for a passer rating of 75.3.

Last season, Gilbert started one game for Washington, completing 20-of-31 attempts for 194 yards for a passer rating of 81.9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.