Raiders sign QB Garrett Gilbert

Mar 21, 2022 at 10:23 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent QB Garrett Gilbert, the club announced Monday.

Gilbert, a 6-foot-4, 221-pound quarterback, joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Washington Football Team (2021), New England Patriots (2014-15, 2021), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2017-18), Raiders (2015-16), Detroit Lions (2015) and St. Louis Rams (2014). Over his career, Gilbert has appeared in eight games with two starts, completing 43-of-75 attempts for 477 yards with one touchdown against one interception for a passer rating of 75.3.

Last season, Gilbert started one game for Washington, completing 20-of-31 attempts for 194 yards for a passer rating of 81.9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A native of Austin, Texas, Gilbert played in 47 games with 37 starts during his time at Southern Methodist (2012-13) and Texas (2009-11). He finished his collegiate career completing 908-of-1,548 attempts for 9,761 yards with 49 touchdowns against 45 interceptions, adding 295 carries for 1,013 yards with 20 touchdowns.

Photos: New Raiders QB Garrett Gilbert

View photos of new Raiders quarterback Garrett Gilbert in action.

QB Garrett Gilbert Previous teams: St. Louis Rams (2014), New England Patriots (2014–2015), Detroit Lions (2015), Oakland Raiders (2015–2016), Carolina Panthers (2017–2018), Orlando Apollos (2019), Cleveland Browns (2019–2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020), New England Patriots (2021), Washington Football Team (2021)
Associated Press
Matt Slocum/Associated Press
Matt Slocum/Associated Press
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Steven Senne/Associated Press
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Brandon Wade/Associated Press
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
David Richard/Associated Press
David Richard/Associated Press
Rick Wilson/Associated Press
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
Bob Leverone/Associated Press
Paul Sancya/Associated Press
L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
