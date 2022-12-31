Raiders sign QB Chase Garbers to active roster

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed QB Chase Garbers to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.

A four-year starter at California, Garbers totaled 6,582 career passing yards while completing 589-of-959 attempts with 50 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career ranked fourth in program history in total yardage (7,756), tied for sixth in TDs (50), seventh in passer rating (132.2), seventh in passing yards (6,582) and tied for seventh in 300-yard passing games (four).

A native of Newport Beach, Calif., Garbers attended Corona del Mar High School where he led his team to a state championship and four Pacific Coast League crowns. He passed for 7,790 yards and 90 touchdowns while rushing for 1,290 yards and 27 touchdowns during his prep career.