Raiders sign QB Chase Garbers to active roster

Dec 31, 2022 at 01:16 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Garbers_thumb_123122

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed QB Chase Garbers to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.

A four-year starter at California, Garbers totaled 6,582 career passing yards while completing 589-of-959 attempts with 50 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career ranked fourth in program history in total yardage (7,756), tied for sixth in TDs (50), seventh in passer rating (132.2), seventh in passing yards (6,582) and tied for seventh in 300-yard passing games (four).

A native of Newport Beach, Calif., Garbers attended Corona del Mar High School where he led his team to a state championship and four Pacific Coast League crowns. He passed for 7,790 yards and 90 touchdowns while rushing for 1,290 yards and 27 touchdowns during his prep career.

Additionally, the Raiders have elevated T Sebastian Gutierrez and CB Ike Brown from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Related Content

news

CC Sabathia to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Sabathia, a Major League Baseball great, has been a longtime fixture at Raiders home games in Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

news

Raiders place CB Rock Ya-Sin on injured reserve

Ya-Sin sustained a knee injury in the Week 13 matchup against the Chargers.

news

Ice Cube, Too $hort and Joe Satriani headline entertainment on Sunday

Iconic artists Ice Cube and Too $hort will again take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime of Sunday's game to give Raider Nation an encore performance.

news

Raiders place DE Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on injured reserve

Additionally, the team signed DE Isaac Rochell and LB Harvey Langi to the active roster.

news

Raiderettes continue giving back to the community

Raiderettes Danielle, Kennedy, Kristina and Kylee were joined by Raiders Alumnus and Utah native Barry Sims in recently visiting a children's hospital and lifting spirits of its young patients.

news

Raiders host holiday party at Allegiant Stadium for valley-area children

Guests received an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium including the team's locker room, where they were surprised with holiday gifts that were presented by the Raiders players.

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Franco Harris

Franco was an unmatched competitor on the field and one of the game's great ambassadors throughout his life.

news

'Big Dawg' Rolle receives Las Vegas Raiders' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The league's newly established award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization.

news

Raiders activate WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have released WR DJ Turner and TE Jacob Hollister.

news

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Goynes-Brown assumed office on December 1, becoming the first Black mayor in Nevada history.

news

T-Pain to perform at halftime of Sunday's Raiders-New England game

In addition to T-Pain, Maelyn Jarmon – who enchanted millions as winner of Season 16 of NBC's "The Voice" – will perform the National Anthem.

Advertising