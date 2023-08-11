Raiders sign RB Damien Williams

Aug 11, 2023 at 01:51 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
transactions-generic

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Damien Williams, the club announced Friday.

 Williams joins the Raiders after playing last season for the Atlanta Falcons. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17) and has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2021).

 The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back has appeared in 98 career games with 16 starts and totaled 336 carries for 1,397 yards with 14 touchdowns and 154 receptions for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2019, Williams appeared in 11 games with six starts for the Chiefs and rushed for a career-high 498 yards with five touchdowns, while adding 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns. His 11 rushing touchdowns in the postseason rank as the second-most among all active NFL players. 

A native of San Diego, Calif., Williams played two years (2012-13) at Oklahoma, where he appeared in 22 games with 10 starts and registered 290 rushes for 1,499 yards with 18 touchdowns in addition to 43 receptions for 410 yards.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has appeared in 62 games with 12 starts and recorded 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign LB Darius Harris and QB Chase Garbers

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have released TE O.J. Howard, T Justin Murray and waived LB Kana'I Mauga.
news

Raiders re-sign DT Kyle Peko

Additionally, the team has waived QB Chase Garbers and CB Ike Brown.
news

Raiders sign CB Marcus Peters

Peters enters his ninth NFL season and first with the Raiders after having spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2019-22). 
news

Raiders sign DE Isaac Rochell

Rochell, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end, enters his seventh NFL season, originally being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. 
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett

The Maryland cornerback was selected with the 104th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign G Greg Van Roten

Van Roten joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills (2022), where he appeared in 16 games with four starts at center.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign WR Kristian Wilkerson

Wilkerson spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots.
news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.

Latest Content

news

The Raiders-49ers joint practices certainly didn't lack competition

Aug 11, 2023

"I think everybody did the right thing, and I think both teams had an opportunity to improve," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Friday.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.11.23 | Raiders-49ers

Aug 11, 2023

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center with the San Francisco 49ers one last time before their preseason matchup.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Raiders defense seizes the day

Aug 11, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and 49ers.com's Briana McDonald review Day 2 of joint practice in the desert.
video

Robert Spillane: 'I think everyone on this defense has a chip on their shoulder'

Aug 11, 2023

Linebacker Robert Spillane talks joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, the defense camaraderie, the teams' mentality and more.
video

Austin Hooper talks Michael Mayer: 'He's really talented, who can do a lot of different things'

Aug 11, 2023

Tight end Austin Hooper discusses the tight end room, rookie tight end Michael Mayer, building a relationship with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and more.
video

Jakobi Meyers says the defense is 'definitely trending in the right direction'

Aug 11, 2023

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers discusses joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, continuing to build a relationship with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the defense playing well and more.
audio

Jakobi Meyers, Austin Hooper and Robert Spillane Presser - 8.11.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 11, 2023

Linebacker Robert Spillane, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Austin Hooper address the media following 2023 Training Camp practice.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 8.11.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 11, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following joint practices during 2023 Training Camp.
news

Raiders sign RB Damien Williams

Aug 11, 2023

Williams has previously played for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.
video

Coach McDaniels talks preseason opener vs. the 49ers, injury update and more

Aug 11, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, the rookies during 2023 Training Camp, provides an injury update and more.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers

Aug 11, 2023

The Silver and Black kick off the preseason at home Sunday, playing host to San Francisco.
video

'A good day of work': The latest from Raiders-49ers joint practices, plus 2023 bold predictions!

Aug 10, 2023

With Raiders-49ers joint practices underway, Raiders host Amber Theoharis and analyst Eric Allen are joined by safety Tre'von Moehrig to discuss the defense, 2023 Training Camp, his mindset for Year 3 and more.
View All
Advertising