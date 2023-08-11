Raiders sign RB Damien Williams

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Damien Williams, the club announced Friday.

Williams joins the Raiders after playing last season for the Atlanta Falcons. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17) and has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2021).

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back has appeared in 98 career games with 16 starts and totaled 336 carries for 1,397 yards with 14 touchdowns and 154 receptions for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2019, Williams appeared in 11 games with six starts for the Chiefs and rushed for a career-high 498 yards with five touchdowns, while adding 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns. His 11 rushing touchdowns in the postseason rank as the second-most among all active NFL players.