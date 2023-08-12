Raiders sign RB Darwin Thompson, re-sign LB Kana'i Mauga

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Darwin Thompson and re-signed free agent LB Kana'i Mauga, the club announced Saturday.

Thompson joins the Raiders after playing last season with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent the 2021 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad after two seasons (2019-20) with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 5-foot-8, 200-pound running back has appeared in 26 career games and rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries, while adding 108 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Mauga, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker spent time on the Silver and Black's practice squad in 2022 after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos. Mauga played collegiately at USC where he appeared in 43 career games with 24 starts from 2018-21 and totaled 116 tackles (51 solo), four sacks, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.