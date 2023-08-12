Raiders sign RB Darwin Thompson, re-sign LB Kana'i Mauga

Aug 12, 2023 at 01:26 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
helmet-transactions

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Darwin Thompson and re-signed free agent LB Kana'i Mauga, the club announced Saturday.

Thompson joins the Raiders after playing last season with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent the 2021 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad after two seasons (2019-20) with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 5-foot-8, 200-pound running back has appeared in 26 career games and rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries, while adding 108 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Mauga, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker spent time on the Silver and Black's practice squad in 2022 after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos. Mauga played collegiately at USC where he appeared in 43 career games with 24 starts from 2018-21 and totaled 116 tackles (51 solo), four sacks, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived/injured LB Darius Harris and WR DJ Turner.

Related Content

news

Unprecedented agreement makes Multimedios Group the official multimedia outlet of Las Vegas Raiders across Mexico

Grupo Multimedios will broadcast all of the Las Vegas Raiders season exclusively through the RG Deportes Radio Network, the leading sports station in Monterrey and throughout Mexico.
news

Raiders sign RB Damien Williams

Williams has previously played for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.
news

'Once a Raider, Always a Raider': Silver and Black Alumni huddle in Las Vegas for reunion

These valued former wearers of the Silver and Black will gather inside Allegiant Stadium to watch the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers  and will be recognized during a special ceremony at halftime.
news

Charles Woodson's spirit Woodson Bourbon Whiskey announces partnership with Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Woodson Bourbon Whiskey will become the official bourbon of the Raiders, marking the first time that a pro football player's company has been the official spirit sponsor of an NFL franchise.
news

Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

In an effort to ensure students feel their best, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.
news

Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff.
news

Raiders announce new hires and promotions to executive leadership team

Working closely with President Sandra Douglass Morgan, this multidisciplinary, highly experienced group of professionals will help guide the future of the Raiders by cultivating a culture of excellence both on and off the field.
news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has appeared in 62 games with 12 starts and recorded 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign LB Darius Harris and QB Chase Garbers

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have released TE O.J. Howard, T Justin Murray and waived LB Kana'I Mauga.
news

Raiders engage community during Training Camp

Team executives and staff including President Sandra Douglass Morgan, as well as Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes, were on hand to welcome and engage with the groups and thank them for attending.
news

Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium honor participating high school students at commencement of first Raiders Den program

The Raiders Den initiative invited aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch a product or business ideas they believe would positively impact the stadium. 

Latest Content

news

Raiders sign RB Darwin Thompson, re-sign LB Kana'i Mauga

Aug 12, 2023

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived/injured LB Darius Harris and WR DJ Turner.
video

Trailer: Preparation for Week 1 | Raiders vs. 49ers

Aug 12, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders open up the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. PT.
news

The Raiders-49ers joint practices certainly didn't lack competition

Aug 11, 2023

"I think everybody did the right thing, and I think both teams had an opportunity to improve," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Friday.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.11.23 | Raiders-49ers

Aug 11, 2023

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center with the San Francisco 49ers one last time before their preseason matchup.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Raiders defense seizes the day

Aug 11, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and 49ers.com's Briana McDonald review Day 2 of joint practice in the desert.
video

Robert Spillane: 'I think everyone on this defense has a chip on their shoulder'

Aug 11, 2023

Linebacker Robert Spillane talks joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, the defense camaraderie, the teams' mentality and more.
video

Austin Hooper talks Michael Mayer: 'He's really talented, who can do a lot of different things'

Aug 11, 2023

Tight end Austin Hooper discusses the tight end room, rookie tight end Michael Mayer, building a relationship with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and more.
video

Jakobi Meyers says the defense is 'definitely trending in the right direction'

Aug 11, 2023

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers discusses joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, continuing to build a relationship with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the defense playing well and more.
audio

Jakobi Meyers, Austin Hooper and Robert Spillane Presser - 8.11.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 11, 2023

Linebacker Robert Spillane, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Austin Hooper address the media following 2023 Training Camp practice.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 8.11.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 11, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following joint practices during 2023 Training Camp.
news

Raiders sign RB Damien Williams

Aug 11, 2023

Williams has previously played for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.
video

Coach McDaniels talks preseason opener vs. the 49ers, injury update and more

Aug 11, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, the rookies during 2023 Training Camp, provides an injury update and more.
View All
Advertising