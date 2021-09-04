Raiders sign RB Peyton Barber

Sep 04, 2021 at 10:10 AM
Raiders Public Relations
barber-release-thumb-9321
Nick Wass/AP Photo

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed RB Peyton Barber to the active roster from the Washington Football Team's practice squad, the club announced Saturday.

Barber, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back joins the Raiders after a one-year stint with the Washington Football Team. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and spent the first four years of his career (2016-19) with club. Over his five-year career, Barber has appeared in 79 contests with 30 starts, while carrying the ball 645 times for 2,245 yards and 19 TDs in addition to 61 receptions for 361 yards and two TDs.

In his lone season with the Washington Football Team, Barber appeared in all 16 games with two starts, totaling 258 rushing yards on 94 carries with four TDs.

From 2016-19 with the Buccaneers, he rushed 551 times for 1,987 yards with 15 TDs and caught 57 passes for 349 yards and two scores. His 1,987 rushing yards rank second-most amongst all undrafted players in Buccaneers franchise history, while his 15 rushing TDs are tied for most in club history by an undrafted player. In 2018, Barber started all 16 games and recorded a career-high and team-leading 871 rushing yards, ranking as the third-most rushing yards in a single-season by an undrafted Buccaneers player.

A native of Alpharetta, Ga., Barber played in 19 games with 13 starts over three seasons (2013-15) at Auburn, rushing 248 times for 1,071 yards and 13 TDs.

Photos: New Raiders RB Peyton Barber

View photos of new Raiders running back Peyton Barber in action.

RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
1 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
2 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Alex Brandon/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
3 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
4 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Susan Walsh/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
5 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Alexander Jonesi/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
6 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Jason Behnken/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
7 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
8 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
9 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Jason Behnken/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
10 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
11 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)
12 / 12

RB Peyton Barber

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016–19), Washington Football Team (2020)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
