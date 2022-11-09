Raiders sign S Isaiah Pola-Mao to active roster, sign S Jalen Elliott to practice squad

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed S Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has appeared in two career games. He made the active roster out of training camp before re-signing to the team's practice squad in Week 4.

A native of Phoenix, Ariz., Pola-Mao played four years at USC, playing in 32 games with 29 starts and totaling 178 tackles (129 solo), nine tackles for loss, five INTs, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.