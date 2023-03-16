Raiders sign S Marcus Epps 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent S Marcus Epps, the club announced Thursday.
Epps, a 6-foot, 191-pound safety, has spent the last four years with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019-22) after originally being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (191st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 62 career games with 25 starts and compiled 192 tackles (139 solo), three interceptions, one forced fumble and 15 passes defensed.
In 2022, Epps started all 17 games and totaled career highs in tackles (92) and passes defensed (six). He started in all three postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVII, and registered 13 tackles (nine).
A native of Huntington Beach, Calif., Epps played collegiately at Wyoming (2014-18) where he started 50 career games and finished with 325 tackles, nine interceptions and 31 passes defensed.
View photos of new Raiders safety Marcus Epps in action. In 62 games, Epps has totaled 193 tackles, 15 pass deflections and 3 interceptions.