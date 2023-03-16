Raiders sign S Marcus Epps 

Mar 16, 2023 at 08:29 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
MarcusEpps_031623

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent S Marcus Epps, the club announced Thursday.

Epps, a 6-foot, 191-pound safety, has spent the last four years with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019-22) after originally being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (191st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 62 career games with 25 starts and compiled 192 tackles (139 solo), three interceptions, one forced fumble and 15 passes defensed.

In 2022, Epps started all 17 games and totaled career highs in tackles (92) and passes defensed (six). He started in all three postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVII, and registered 13 tackles (nine).

A native of Huntington Beach, Calif., Epps played collegiately at Wyoming (2014-18) where he started 50 career games and finished with 325 tackles, nine interceptions and 31 passes defensed.

Epps_031623

Photos: New Raiders S Marcus Epps

View photos of new Raiders safety Marcus Epps in action. In 62 games, Epps has totaled 193 tackles, 15 pass deflections and 3 interceptions.

S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
1 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
2 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
3 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
4 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
5 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
6 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
7 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
8 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
9 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
10 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
11 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
12 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
13 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Matt Slocum/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
14 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
15 / 15

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has appeared in 60 career games with 39 starts and totaled 235 receptions for 2,758 yards with eight touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign LB Robert Spillane

Spillane joins the Silver and Black after spending the last three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-21).

news

Raiders re-sign S Roderic Teamer

Teamer appeared in all 17 games for the first time in his career in 2022, making three starts and recording 35 tackles (23 solo) and five special teams stops.

news

Raiders re-sign T Brandon Parker and TE Jesper Horsted

Parker has appeared in 54 contests with 32 starts over his first five years with the Raiders. Horsted rejoins the Silver and Black after playing in a career-high 15 games in 2022.

news

Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah and G Netane Muti

Abdullah played in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, while Muti joined the team in Week 15.

news

The Raider Image Warehouse Sale set for March 17-19

The sale will take place across the street from Allegiant Stadium, at 5525 Polaris Avenue from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. each day.

news

Las Vegas Raiders recognize academic achievement, engage students during Nevada Reading Week

The Silver and Black visited several schools in the Valley to recognize the importance of reading and inspire students to continue reading outside the classroom.

news

Raiders, MGM team up to tackle hunger

Volunteers from both Valley institutions combined to prepare around food bags that consisted of essentials needed to provide nearly 9,000 meals for local food insecure families.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce Hope Means Nevada as benefiting organization for annual 'Raiders 5K' on March 4 at Allegiant Stadium

In partnership with Intermountain Health, the event will raise funds for Hope Means Nevada (HMN), the statewide nonprofit that raises awareness for mental health in the fight to end teen suicide in the Nevada.

news

Boyd Gaming named Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Boyd Gaming and the Las Vegas Raiders announced a groundbreaking partnership, designating Boyd's 10 Las Vegas Valley casinos as the Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr named to fourth Pro Bowl

This marks the 26th time in franchise history that five or more Raiders players have been named to the Pro Bowl.

Advertising