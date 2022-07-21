Raiders sign S Matthias Farley

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent S Matthias Farley, the club announced Thursday.

Farley joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans, where he appeared in 17 games and tied for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles. Defensively, he added five tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Prior to Tennessee, Farley spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-18) and New York Jets (2019-20). He has appeared in 83 career games with 18 starts and totaled 137 tackles (82 solo), three INTs, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 14 passes defensed, while adding 37 tackles on special teams.

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Farley played in 52 games with 26 starts in four seasons at Notre Dame and recorded 192 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight INTs, 13 passes defensed and one forced fumble.