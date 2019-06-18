Raiders sign second-round pick cornerback Trayvon Mullen

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed second-round draft pick CB Trayvon Mullen, the club announced Tuesday.

Mullen was selected 40th overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. Mullen appeared in 41 games and made 26 starts during his career at Clemson, totaling 93 tackles (68 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble and 12 passes defensed. He was named second-team All-American by ACFA and second-team All-ACC in 2018 while earning All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2017.