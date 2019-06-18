Raiders sign second-round pick cornerback Trayvon Mullen

Jun 18, 2019 at 01:31 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
trayvon-mullen-main-061819
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Cornerback Trayvon Mullen signs a contract with the Oakland Raiders in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility.

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed second-round draft pick CB Trayvon Mullen, the club announced Tuesday.

Mullen was selected 40th overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. Mullen appeared in 41 games and made 26 starts during his career at Clemson, totaling 93 tackles (68 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble and 12 passes defensed. He was named second-team All-American by ACFA and second-team All-ACC in 2018 while earning All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2017.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, FL., Mullen logged 37 tackles (30), two sacks, one interception and four passes defensed in 15 games as a junior in 2018. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback earned Defensive MVP Honors after posting a season-high six tackles, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble in a win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Chris Jones

Jones enters his fourth NFL season and has spent time with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick DT Neil Farrell Jr.

Farrell Jr., a 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle from LSU was selected with the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Hunter Renfrow to multi-year extension

Renfrow, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has totaled 208 receptions for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign TE Jesper Horsted

Horsted joins the Raiders after spending his first three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

news

Raiders sign DL Tyler Lancaster

Lancaster joins the Raiders after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

news

Raiders sign WR Jordan Veasy

Veasy spent the 2021 season on the Houston Texans' practice squad and appeared in two contests.

news

Raiders add three free agents

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived C Brett Heggie and WR Tré Turner.

news

Raiders acquire QB Jarrett Stidham

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stidham has appeared in eight career games over his first two seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders acquire 2023 fifth-round draft pick from Falcons

As part of the trade, Las Vegas sent WR Bryan Edwards and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the 15 following undrafted free agents.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler

Butler, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, was selected with the 175th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising