Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

Jun 14, 2023 at 05:02 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed second-round draft pick TE Michael Mayer, the club announced Wednesday.

Mayer, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame, was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A three-year starter, Mayer played in 36 games with 28 starts and set program records for tight ends with 180 receptions for 2,099 yards (11.7 avg.) and 18 receiving touchdowns.

In 2022, Mayer was named a first-team All-American by Associated Press and was a John Mackey Award finalist after leading all FBS tight ends with nine touchdown receptions. He became the only tight end in the FBS with more than 800 receiving yards in both 2021 and 2022.

A native of Edgewood, Ky., Mayer attended Covington Catholic High School, where he led the team to a 5A state championship as a senior. He was named the 2019 Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year, 2019 Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football and 5A District Player of the Year. Mayer was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.com and participated in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

