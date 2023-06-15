Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed second-round draft pick TE Michael Mayer, the club announced Wednesday.

Mayer, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame, was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A three-year starter, Mayer played in 36 games with 28 starts and set program records for tight ends with 180 receptions for 2,099 yards (11.7 avg.) and 18 receiving touchdowns.

In 2022, Mayer was named a first-team All-American by Associated Press and was a John Mackey Award finalist after leading all FBS tight ends with nine touchdown receptions. He became the only tight end in the FBS with more than 800 receiving yards in both 2021 and 2022.