Raiders sign seventh-round pick C Jimmy Morrissey

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick C Jimmy Morrissey, the club announced Monday.
Morrissey, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound center out of Pittsburgh, was selected 230th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
A four-year player at Pittsburgh, Morrissey started all 47 games (46 at center and one at right guard) he appeared in and was named the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy winner, given to the most outstanding player in college football who began his career as a walk-on. As a redshirt senior in 2020, he started all 11 contests and earned All-ACC honors for the third consecutive season. He became just the second player in school history to be named All-ACC Academic Football Team for four consecutive years.
A native of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Morrissey attended La Salle College High School, where he was named a two-time All-Philadelphia Catholic League performer and All-City by the Philadelphia Daily News as a senior.
