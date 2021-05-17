Raiders sign seventh-round pick C Jimmy Morrissey

A four-year player at Pittsburgh, Morrissey started all 47 games (46 at center and one at right guard) he appeared in and was named the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy winner, given to the most outstanding player in college football who began his career as a walk-on. As a redshirt senior in 2020, he started all 11 contests and earned All-ACC honors for the third consecutive season. He became just the second player in school history to be named All-ACC Academic Football Team for four consecutive years.