Raiders sign sixth-round pick LB Amari Burney 

May 11, 2023 at 03:55 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
AmariBurney_thumb_051123

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick LB Amari Burney, the club announced Thursday.

Burney, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker out of Florida, was selected with 203rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-year player at Florida, Burney played in 58 career games with 22 starts and recorded 223 tackles (121 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed, four interceptions, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2022, Burney registered career highs with 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions. He was the only player in the SEC in 2022 with two interceptions and four sacks.

A native of St. Petersburg, Fla., Burney played his final season at Calvary Christian High School after transferring from Clearwater Central Catholic. He played both safety and wide receiver,  recording 182 career tackles, three interceptions, 23 passes defensed, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns. Offensively, he compiled 992 receiving yards on 54 catches with 12 touchdowns.

Draft Pick: LB Amari Burney

With the 203rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected linebacker Amari Burney.

LB Amari Burney 6th Round (203rd Pick Overall) Florida
1 / 7

LB Amari Burney
6th Round (203rd Pick Overall)
Florida

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
LB Amari Burney 6th Round (203rd Pick Overall) Florida
2 / 7

LB Amari Burney
6th Round (203rd Pick Overall)
Florida

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
LB Amari Burney 6th Round (203rd Pick Overall) Florida
3 / 7

LB Amari Burney
6th Round (203rd Pick Overall)
Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press
LB Amari Burney 6th Round (203rd Pick Overall) Florida
4 / 7

LB Amari Burney
6th Round (203rd Pick Overall)
Florida

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
LB Amari Burney 6th Round (203rd Pick Overall) Florida
5 / 7

LB Amari Burney
6th Round (203rd Pick Overall)
Florida

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
LB Amari Burney 6th Round (203rd Pick Overall) Florida
6 / 7

LB Amari Burney
6th Round (203rd Pick Overall)
Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press
LB Amari Burney 6th Round (203rd Pick Overall) Florida
7 / 7

LB Amari Burney
6th Round (203rd Pick Overall)
Florida

John Locher/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona State was selected with the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Christopher Smith II

In 2022, Smith recorded career highs for the National Champion Bulldogs with 61 tackles, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick QB Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Purdue, was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Tre Tucker

A four-year player at Cincinnati, Tucker played in 50 games with 11 starts and totaled 112 receptions for 1,433 yards (12.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer, now entering his 15th year in the NFL, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

news

Raiders introduce local students to field of Sports Medicine; hold emergency response review for school administrators

Students were taken through presentations on numerous aspects of Sports Medicine, including injury rehabilitation procedures, radiology, taping, general medicine, strength and conditioning and emergency care.

news

Raiders sign WR DeAndre Carter

Carter joins the Raiders after playing last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he appeared in 17 games with seven starts and recorded a career-high 46 receptions for 538 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Raiders re-sign G Alex Bars

Bars rejoins the Silver and Black after starting a career-high 14 games at guard last season.

news

Raiders sign DT John Jenkins

Jenkins enters his 11th season in the NFL and joins the Raiders after playing the past two seasons for the Miami Dolphins.

news

Raiders re-sign WR Keelan Cole Sr.

Cole, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2017, has appeared in 93 career games with 37 starts, totaling 197 receptions for 2,832 yards and 14 touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign CB Duke Shelley

Shelley, a 5-foot-9, 176-pound cornerback, joins the Raiders after stints with Chicago Bears (2019-21) and Minnesota Vikings (2022).

Latest Content

news

6 storylines to keep an eye on following the Raiders' 2023 schedule release

May 11, 2023

Breaking down some notable storylines to follow going into the 2023 season.

news

Breaking down the 2023 schedule game by game

May 11, 2023

You've seen the Silver and Black's full 2023 schedule, but now let's get a closer look

news

Bright lights, big cities: The Raiders' 2023 primetime games

May 11, 2023

A rundown of who the Silver and Black will face on the national stage this upcoming season.

gallery

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 Schedule

May 11, 2023

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

news

Raiders to face 49ers, Rams and Cowboys in 2023 preseason

May 11, 2023

Dates and times for each matchup will be released once finalized.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 schedule

May 11, 2023

The Silver and Black's 2023 slate is here.

video

Watch: We got the dates! | Raiders' 2023 schedule reveal

May 11, 2023

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 schedule reveal.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera

May 11, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona State was selected with the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Christopher Smith II

May 11, 2023

In 2022, Smith recorded career highs for the National Champion Bulldogs with 61 tackles, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign sixth-round pick LB Amari Burney

May 11, 2023

Burney was the only player in the SEC in 2022 with two interceptions and four sacks.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick QB Aidan O'Connell

May 11, 2023

O'Connell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Purdue, was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Tre Tucker

May 11, 2023

A four-year player at Cincinnati, Tucker played in 50 games with 11 starts and totaled 112 receptions for 1,433 yards (12.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

View All
Advertising