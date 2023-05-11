Raiders sign sixth-round pick LB Amari Burney 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick LB Amari Burney, the club announced Thursday.

Burney, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker out of Florida, was selected with 203rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-year player at Florida, Burney played in 58 career games with 22 starts and recorded 223 tackles (121 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed, four interceptions, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2022, Burney registered career highs with 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions. He was the only player in the SEC in 2022 with two interceptions and four sacks.