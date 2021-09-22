Raiders sign T Jackson Barton, release LB Marquel Lee

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent T Jackson Barton,the club announced Wednesday.

Barton joins the Silver and Black from the New York Giants' practice squad after originally entering the league as a seventh-round selection (240th overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. The 6-foot-7, 302-pound tackle has made stops with the Colts (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-20) and Giants (2020-21).

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Barton spent five years (2014-18) at Utah, playing in 53 games with 29 starts. In 2018, he was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a senior after helping the team rush for 2,520 yards and 23 touchdowns.