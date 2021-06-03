Raiders sign TE Alex Ellis and DB Roderic Teamer

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents TE Alex Ellis and DB Roderic Teamer, the club announced Thursday.

Ellis, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2016, also making stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016), New Orleans Saints (2017-18), Kansas City Chiefs (2018), Philadelphia Eagles (2019) and New England Patriots (2020). Over his career, he has appeared in 11 contests while making three starts, recording three receptions for 11 yards.

A native of Delmar, Del., Ellis appeared in 26 contests and totaled 14 receptions for 232 yards with one touchdown at Tennessee. As a senior in 2015, he played in all 13 contests and made eight catches for 117 yards.

Teamer, a 6-foot, 205-pound safety, joins the Raiders after originally signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Teamer spent two seasons with the club before making a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 offseason. Teamer has appeared in seven contests with six starts over his career, recording 40 tackles (30 solo), one sack, one interception and one pass defensed.

A native of New Orleans, La., Teamer played four seasons at Tulane (2015-18), appearing in 46 games. He totaled 197 tackles (128), three sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed during his time with the Green Wave.